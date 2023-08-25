GOVERNMENT says it is impressed with the quality of works on the Chingola-Kasumbalesa road being conducted by Avic International. Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the road will be completed by December this year, which is nine months before the 18 months indicated in the contract. Speaking when he toured the ongoing construction works, Thursday, Milupi said the cost per kilometer on the road was $500,033, which he said was way below the $1.2 million that was being charged in the past. “I am very impressed as to the quality of work that is taking place, the speed of works and the other perimeters that we agreed. I keep going back to the direction of the President…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.