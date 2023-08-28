GOVERNMENT says the law allows a six-month period for a concessionaire to reach financial closure after a concession is signed, in reference to Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway concessionaire Macro-Oceans Investment. Speaking when he inspected ongoing works on the road, Friday, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi reminded those saying the firm needed to first reach financial closure before commencing works that it was within the required timeframe. “In terms of people talking about the financial closure, the law allows six months from the time the concession was signed to when they reach financial closure. I think we are still in time with that, give or take a couple of weeks or so. But the main thing is [that] the…...



