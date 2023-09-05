ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says the government has no intentions of reintroducing subisidies on fuel. Last Thursday, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) adjusted upwards the pump price for petrol by K3.85 per litre, K3.52 for diesel and K3.86 for Jet A- 1 at KKIA. In an interview, Monday, Kapala said despite some suggestions that subsidies should be re-introduced, there was no money for such an exercise. He said introducing subsidies on fuel meant the debt owed to OMCs would increase to billions, from the current $800 million. “When you are dealing with a product that is on the international market, we can’t decide and say ‘okay, now we are going to sell the product at K5’. Yes, if we had…...



