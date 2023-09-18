Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Lillian Bwalya hands over equipment procured under the COMESA Trade Facilitation Programme: Zambia Border Post Upgrade Project to RTSA and the Department of Immigration

GOVERNMENT has expressed confidence that the newly procured modern biometric web cameras, permit card printers, among other equipment for border posts will help cut on travellers’ dwell time. Last week, the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry handed over equipment procured under the COMESA Trade Facilitation Programme: Zambia Border Post Upgrade Project to RTSA and the Department of Immigration valued at €74,000. Speaking during the handover ceremony, Friday, Ministry of Commerce Permanent Secretary Lillian Bwalya said the equipment would help reduce further the dwell time spent by travelers at border posts. “Connectivity has enhanced on the efficiency of the Department of Immigration at some ports of entry. For example, the recent Time Release Study (TRS) undertaken for Chirundu and Kazungula…...