FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the 2024 national budget which will be presented this Friday will be more hopeful. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said Zambians should expect a more promising budget this year owing to some of the decisions made thus far in the mining sector. “This year’s national budget will be more hopeful because apart from what we have been discussing with regards to mining which will begin to pick up, remember also that the issues of the two mining companies which have been problematic; KCM, we have agreed and so we should be able to see a difference regarding production. Similarly, I think Mopani should be coming on the scene soon. I think…...



