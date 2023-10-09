PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Nacala corridor will shorten the transportation process of goods and services in and out of Zambia. The President was speaking during the inauguration of the rehabilitated, expanded and modernised Nacala Port in Nampula Province, Mozambique, Saturday. The event was hosted by President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and also attended by President Lazarous Chakwera of Malawi. “We are witnessing this occasion where the Nacala port has been invested in, has been improved, and all of that is important. Indeed all of this will make it possible for all of us to do business with each other, into the countries and out of the countries to import, and export our products. We are very grateful for this…...



