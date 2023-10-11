FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government is hoping to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with official creditors to restructure Zambia’s $6.3 billion debt soon. According to Reuters, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Africa director said on Monday that he was “hopeful” that Zambia and its official creditors would announce a finalised debt restructuring deal before Thursday. “We’re very hopeful that the authorities and the creditors will be in a position to make an announcement very, very soon,” Abebe Selassie told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech. And speaking on the sidelines of the Atlantic Council Interview Series in Morocco’s Marrakech city, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.