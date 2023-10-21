MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says there currently exists a verbal agreement between government and Vedanta pending the signing of the deal. Kabuswe was responding to Pambashe PF MP Ronald Chitotela who questioned in the National Assembly, Friday, whether the minister was in order to have misled the nation through a ministerial statement, that the deal on Vedanta’s return to KCM had been signed. Rising on a point of order, Chitotela said Kabuswe’s statement that the agreement between government and Vedanta had been signed was at variance with what his PS Hapenga Kabeta recently disclosed that the deal had not yet been signed and that it was being finalised. “Madam Speaker, the Copperbelt today is in anguish and in confusion. This…...



