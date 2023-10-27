ZCCM-IH has handed over a dividend of K109 million to National Pensions Schemes Authority (NAPSA). In a statement, Thursday, ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Kakenenwa Muyangwa said the declared amount comprised of combined dividends for the financial years ended December 31st, 2021 and 2022. “As a company, ZCCM-IH exists for its key shareholders who are ultimately the Zambian people, who are represented by the Industrial Development Corporation, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the National Pension Scheme Authority, and the minority shareholders. Yesterday, we presented a dividend cheque of K436 million to the Industrial Development Corporation, the largest in the history of ZCCM-IH and indeed within the IDC Group. Today we are here at NAPSA, our 15% significant minority shareholder, to…...



