THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has maintained the October fuel pump prices for the month of November. Addressing the media during the monthly fuel pump price review, Tuesday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa said petrol would continue selling at K29.98, diesel at K29.96, kerosene at K20.44, and Jet A1 at K29.29. He said the prices had been maintained because the movements in the international oil prices and exchange rate of the Kwacha against the US dollar resulted in changes which were below the set threshold of 2.5%. “For the October 2023 price review, the ERB has implemented interim cost line revisions to the transport rates for petrol and diesel in order to mitigate the adverse movements of domestic fuel prices…....



