ZAMBIA Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dingani Banda says the authority is investing heavily in tax education in order to narrow the information gap on tax policies. Speaking during a panel discussion at UNZA, Thursday, Banda noted that because of lack of knowledge, some people go to the extent of smuggling goods that were duty free. “Indeed we have a challenge as a country in terms of information; this is both for the educated and even the uneducated in the villages. We have a huge gap in terms of knowledge from what the official position is on a number of issues including tax policies versus what is in the public domain. In terms of practice, we have funny situations, you will find…...