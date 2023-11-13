THE Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) says it takes pride in how far it has come in its five years of existence. Speaking during a media breakfast to mark the bank’s five year anniversary, Friday, ZCIB CEO Ignatius Mwanza said the institution had been more than just a bank but a catalyst for economic transformation in Zambia. “We take pride in how far we have come, and with great enthusiasm and gratitude, we look back at our achievements, growth and the unwavering support we have received from our stakeholders. Our shareholders have been the bedrock of ZICB’s journey. Their belief in our vision, trust in our team, and shared commitment to shaping the future of banking in Zambia have been…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.