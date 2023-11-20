ASSOCIATION of Mine Suppliers and Contractors (AMSC) president Costa Mwaba says contractors at KCM have scaled down their operations as they await payment of their dues. Last month, some contracting companies at Konkola Copper Mines Plc among them, Master Mine Service (MMS), suspended operations due to non-payment of their dues. According to correspondence seen by News Diggers, MMS had suspended its services over a US$13.3m debt, but had undertaken to continue undertaking dewatering operations up to next month at an agreed rate with KCM in terms of payment. Government, through ZCCM-IH, officially signed agreements with Vedanta Resources on the running of Konkola Copper Mines earlier this month. Asked in an interview, Friday, whether the contractors that had threatened to suspend…...



