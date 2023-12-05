A CEMENT trader has lamented that cement making companies continue to hike cement prices on the local market while maintaining export prices. Lusaka businessman Mike Zulu says cement making companies are exploiting the local market while favouring foreign markets. In a notice dated November 22, 2023 Chilanga Cement announced an upward adjustment of its cement products by K5 effective November 24, 2023. “This letter serves to inform you that Chilanga Cement PLC is set to increase the price of its cement products by K5 effective November 24th 2023.This price increase has been driven by the continued rise in fuel prices over recent months. This has directly impacted our costs of production and transportation negatively. You are therefore encouraged to ensure…...



