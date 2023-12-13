CHINA Civil and Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) has formed and dispatched a Task Force to conduct a comprehensive business and technical inspection of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA). In statement, Tuesday, TAZARA Head of Public Relations Conrad Simuchile disclosed that the inspection was to be carried out from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Kapiri-Mposhi in Zambia to assess TAZARA’s operational and business model. He explained that CCECC had dispatched a Task Force after being appointed as the negotiator for the prospective engagement of a Chinese operator in the revitalization of TAZARA. “Following the appointment of China Civil and Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) as the negotiator for the prospective engagement of a Chinese operator in the revitalization of…...



