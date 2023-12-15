THE Report of the Auditor General on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other Statutory Institutions for the financial year ended 31st December, 2022 has revealed that FRA awarded Golden Manela Investments Limited eight contracts a day after it was registered with PACRA. The report reveals that FRA entered into eight contracts with Golden Manela Investments Limited for maize sales amounting to 7,258.31 metric tons valued at K29,033,240.00 during the period under review. According to the report, PACRA incorporated the company on June 23, 2022 and the following day, June 24, it started trading with FRA and was subsequently given maize sales contracts. “An examination of Maize sales contracts entered into by the agency and Golden Manela Investments Limited revealed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.