MINISTRY of Finance and National Planning Acting Permanent Secretary for administration and planning, Lois Mulube has called on the media to package, report and clearly interpret statistical data for easy use by the general public. Speaking during the official opening of the media statistical literacy seminar yesterday, Mulube observed that low statistical literacy had led to limited use of official statistics in decision making, planning, monitoring and evaluation of development programmes. She said this has in most cases led to reduced effectiveness of development interventions thereby adversely affecting development outcomes. “The low statistical literacy has led to limited use of official statistics in policy and decision making, planning, monitoring and evaluation of development programmes. This has in most cases led…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.