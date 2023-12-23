ZCCM-IH has disclosed that it has entered into an agreement with IRH, to which the firm has committed to invest a total of US$1.1 billion into Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) as a Strategic Equity Partner. ZCCM-IH says it will retain a 49 percent equity stake in MCM while IRH will get a 51 percent stake in the mining company. The firm also revealed that an agreement has been reached between IRH, ZCCM-IH and Glencore to restructure the US$1.5 billion Glencore transaction debt. In a statement, Friday, ZCCM-IH Company Secretary Charles Mjumphi stated that IRH’S US$1.1 billion commitment was subject to the fulfilment of Conditions Precedent. “The shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH or the Company) and other market participants…...



