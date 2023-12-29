THE annual inflation rate for December 2023 has increased to 13.1 percent from the 12.9 percent recorded in November 2023. And the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) has revealed that between November 2023 and December 2023, the national average price of a 25 kg bag of breakfast mealie meal reduced from K288.94 to K286.31, but increased from K171.72 to K286.31 between December 2022 and December 2023. Meanwhile, the agency says the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for the third quarter of 2023 show that the economy grew by 5.1 percent from the 7.5 percent recorded during the same period last year. Addressing the media yesterday, ZamStats Statistician General Mulenga Musepa attributed the rise in inflation to price movements of selected foods…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.