THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has disclosed that it has taken over the collection of Road Toll and Road Service Licence fees at Kazungula and Chirundu One-Stop-Border-Posts from RTSA. ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala explained in a statement, Monday, that the move followed government’s action to reduce the number of agencies operating at the two border posts from 15 to six. He stated that government arrived at this decision in order to ensure smooth trade facilitation and enhanced service delivery. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has taken over operations to collect Road Toll and Road Service Licence fees at Kazungula and Chirundu One-Stop-Border-Posts. This is effective February 1, 2024. The move follows Government’s action to reduce from 15 to…...



