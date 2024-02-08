THE Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has fined Airtel Networks Zambia Plc for the outages experienced on the network recently that affected its subscriber base. ZICTA says the service provider has been fined for failing to adhere to Section 67(1)(a) of the Information and Communications Technologies Act No. 15 of 2009 as well as the quality of service parameters as outlined in the quality of service guidelines. In a statement, Thursday, ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager Hanford Chaaba stated that the authority had since directed Airtel to immediately implement an action plan aimed at resolving the recurring network outages. “The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has fined Airtel Networks Zambia Plc (Airtel) for failing to adhere to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.