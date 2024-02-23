FORMER Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) commissioner general Kingsley Chanda says ZRA workers do not have the capacity and skills required to audit mining companies. And Chanda says VAT refunds cannot work in a country where the manufacturing sector is very small. Meanwhile, Chanda says the mining sector’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains low. Speaking when he featured on the Conversation Podcast, Wednesday, Chanda said ZRA officers’ capacity to audit mining companies remained low. “The training of our officers, even at the time I was leaving, because we tried sending them abroad, attach them to these tax administrations but these are very few. The capacity of officers within ZRA to audit mining companies remains low. I am...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.