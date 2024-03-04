THE National Road Fund Agency has collected K2.9 billion from toll gates in 2023, against the revenue target of K2.3 billion. According to a statement issued by NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila, Sunday, the K2.9 billion collection represented a 15 percent increase compared to 2022 which stood at K2.5 billion. Hamachiila stated that the revenue collected was disbursed for road projects and related activities undertaken by the Road Development Agency (RDA), Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. “The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected K2.9 billion from toll gates in 2023 against the revenue target of K2.3 billion representing a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year of 2022 where...



