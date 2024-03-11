FORMER Transport and Communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has advised government to conduct a scientific study that will inform the possibility of lifting the ban on night travel for public service buses and goods vehicles. In an interview, Friday, asked if he thought it was wise to lift the ban now in view of the increased cost of doing business, Kafwaya said government must conduct a scientific study and take the decision where the arguments would weigh heavier. “It has to be done scientifically, the pros and cons should be assessed. And where the argument weighs heavier that’s the decision you should take. This thing of just reacting to things, it’s not helping our country, it’s not helping anyone. What the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.