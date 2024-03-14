ECONOMIST Emmanuel Zulu says while movements in exchange rates are normal, wide variations are not attractive to investments and pricing. Recently, Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said stability in exchange rate does not mean that the Kwacha would trade at a stagnant rate against other convertibles. After an unexpected gain against the dollar in February, which saw the Kwacha appreciate to trade at K21 per dollar from a peak trading rate of over K27 per dollar, the local currency has resumed the trend of depreciating against other major convertibles. At close of business last Friday, Bank of Zambia rates saw the Kwacha buying at K24.1916 while selling at K24.2403. Commenting on the Kwacha’s latest depreciation, Dr Musokotwane explained...



