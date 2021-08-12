FORMER Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says excessive borrowing by the PF has led to the collapse in the value of the Kwacha over the past 10 years. And Dr Musokotwane says government’s attempt to assure Zambians that the current strengthening of the Kwacha is genuine and sustainable should be rejected. In response to a press query, Dr Musokotwane, who is also UPND chairman for economics, said the PF government had not implemented any economic plan which could lead to sustainable gain in value of the kwacha against foreign currencies....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.