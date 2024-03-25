MILLERS Association of Zambia president Andrew Chintala says the suspension of duty on the importation of 100,000 metric tonnes of wheat will ensure affordability of the commodity. Last week, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa disclosed that Cabinet had approved the issuance of a Statutory Instrument that provides for the suspension of duty on the importation of 100,000 metric tonnes of wheat. Reacting to Mweetwa’s pronouncement in an interview, Chintala said the association was grateful that government approved the suspension but hoped that it would have come much earlier. “We actually requested, we wrote to government. You know that for the last 13 years plus Zambia has been importing wheat, we have always been recording a deficit in terms of wheat...



