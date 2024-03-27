THE Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) says it is crucial for government to effectively manage the fiscal space that has been freed-up as a result of the debt restructuring deal, to prioritise sustainable economic policies and focus on export-oriented growth to ensure long-term economic stability and prosperity for the nation. And former Kasenengwe MP Sensio Banda has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for successfully navigating the obstacles of debt restructuring. In a statement, Tuesday, ZACCI president Anthony Kabaghe stated that the chamber foresaw substantial implications of the debt restructuring deal in stabilising the exchange rate. “This debt restructuring deal is anticipated to have a positive ripple effect on the country’s economy. As the apex body representative of the private...