FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia’s participation in the 2024 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group is important for the country’s transformation journey. Dr Musokotwane has led a Zambian delegation to Washington DC, United States of America, to attend the meetings which commenced yesterday. In a statement shared by the Ministry of Finance, the delegation was met on arrival by Zambia’s Ambassador to the US, Chibamba Kanyama, who described the country’s participation in the meetings as a pivotal occasion in elevating development cooperation with the Bretton Woods Institutions. “A high-level Zambian delegation led by Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane is in Washington DC, United States of America, for the 2024 Spring Meetings of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.