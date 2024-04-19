THE Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors (AMSC) says Mopani Copper Mines PLC has invited local contractors to submit proposals for undertaking primary and secondary development works at the mine. In an interview, AMSC president Costa Mwaba expressed excitement that Mopani was now considering local contractors to undertake works that were previously reserved for foreign firms. “Right now they are just like sending requests for quotations because they are trying to open up all services. They have started with mining which is like their core business. So mining they are trying to invite contractors to tender or to submit their proposals for both primary and secondary development then support services. So in that area we are seeing them going out...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.