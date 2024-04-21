TRAVELLERS at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) destined for Dubai have complained bitterly over Emirates’ cancellation of flights and changes of flight schedules without notice. Emirates confirmed changes in flight schedules, adding that the airline was suspending check-in for all customers on its network with onward connections through Dubai until 23:59 GMT on 19th April, which is 04:00 hours Dubai time on 20th April. The airline stated that this was in order to support operations recovery after a historic storm that hit most of the country, leaving roads and the airport flooded for over 3 days. According to those spoken to, Emirates flight number EK0714 destined for Dubai was initially scheduled for Thursday 18/04/2024 at 21:35 hours but later pushed...



