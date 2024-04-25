COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has disclosed that feasibility studies for the electric battery manufacturing plant have been concluded. In April 2022, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed cooperating agreements to venture into electric battery manufacturing. In August last year, Mulenga updated the nation that feasibility studies for the venture were 45 percent done, disclosing that FQM’s Enterprise Nickel Mine in Kalumbila District had given abundant raw materials for the electric car battery manufacturing. On Wednesday, Mulenga told News Diggers that his team had concluded its study and would next week update President Hakainde Hichilema on the conclusion of the study. “We have concluded so next week we are just going to update the President. And...



