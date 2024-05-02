ECONOMIST Lubinda Haabazoka says Zambia is likely to continue experiencing a high cost of living as the local currency has unfortunately failed to stabilise or fall below the K20 barrier. And Haabazoka says government’s decision to start the importation of 650,000 metric tonnes of maize to alleviate the hunger situation will further put pressure on the cost of living. In a recent interview, Haabazoka said it had become expensive to import most of the goods and services consumed in Zambia due to the instability of the kwacha. “When we look at the major drivers of the food prices and the prices of commodities, they are mostly detected by the exchange rate. The Zambian Kwacha unfortunately has failed to be either...



