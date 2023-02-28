Given Lubinda holds a ‘caucus’ outside the High Court with lawyers and other plaintiffs in the Mukula smuggling defamation case against News Diggers after day two of trial yesterday

Continuation of cross-examination… Judge Yangailo: Continue with cross-examination. Nchito SC: Mr Lubinda good afternoon? Lubinda: Good afternoon. Nchito SC: We ended I think in the morning where I was challenging you on the question of tax, remember that? Lubinda: I recall, My Lady. Nchito SC: And you told the court that in fact, you have never signed accounts in 40 years with the business. Correct? Lubinda: Correct, My Lady. Nchito SC: And you agree that we could say you have not been paying tax, correct? Lubinda: I have been paying, My Lady. Nchito SC: You have changed your position? Lubinda: I haven’t changed my position. I said I have been paying. Nchito SC: The record will show what you said…....