ZICA president Yande Mwenye has proposed that government re-introduces the windfall tax as it prepares for debt repayment. But Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has insisted that windfall tax exists in the current taxes. “Our colleagues in the PF increased the taxes, listen to this very carefully; listen to the logic of this, they increased [but] what happened when they increased the taxes? Did the copper production go up? It went down. In fact, two mines closed. So, if you increase taxes but two mines close, do you expect to benefit more? In fact, windfall taxes still exist in the current taxes, all we have done is to align ourselves with other mining countries,” said Dr Musokotwane. Speaking...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.