THE Energy Regulation Board has maintained the price of petrol at K35.56 per litre, but increased diesel, kerosene and jet A-I prices to K31.11, K29.50 and K32.76, respectively, for the month of June. In a statement, Friday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda disclosed that the prices of oil on the international market declined during the period under review. “The prices of oil on the international market generally declined during the period under review. In line with the movements in the crude oil prices, the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene also reduced in the review period. The reduction in the prices of petroleum products on the international market was mainly due to high interest rates and inflation rates in most...



