VEDANTA Resources has disclosed that 99 percent of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Class 2 creditors have voted in favour of the proposed scheme of arrangement. Vedanta Resources Zambia Director for Corporate Communications, Masuzyo Ndhlovu, has expressed gratitude over what he terms a “decisive support” that the firm received at a Class 2 creditors scheme of arrangement meeting held in Lusaka and Kitwe yesterday. In a statement, Thursday, Ndhlovu stated that the new vote which followed last week’s Class 1 meeting, where 99.6 percent of creditors endorsed the scheme, meant that it had comfortably exceeded the required 75 percent threshold. “Vedanta Resources is grateful for the decisive support it has received at today’s creditor scheme of arrangement meeting held in Lusaka...



