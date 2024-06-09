BY the end of 2025, we would have spent $300 million in discovery, resource characterisation, engineering studies, and preparing for shaft sinking in the first half of 2026 at Mingomba Mine, says Kobold Metals Africa Chief Executive Officer Mfikeyi Makayi. And President Hakainde Hichilema has asked Kobold Metals to consider starting its works slated for 2026 a little bit earlier than projected. Speaking when the Kobold team paid a courtesy call on President Hichilema at State House, Friday, Makayi said the Mingomba project would positively impact the Copperbelt economy. “In front of you, we have the timelines and by the end of 2025, from the announcement made in December 2022, we would have spent $300 million just in discovery, resource...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.