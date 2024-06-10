DMMU National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen says the country has received about $395 million from cooperating partners as part of the drought response support. And Dr Pollen has disclosed that Zambia will next week receive a pay out of about $13 million from the African Risk Capacity under a drought insurance cover. In an interview, Friday, Dr Pollen described the support from cooperating partners as great. “It’s been great. We have an indicative figure in terms of how much money has come but overall, we have about $395 million from cooperating that’s direct budget support or in the context of the current drought,” he said. In February, Dr Pollen assured citizens that the country had substantial resources to respond to the...



