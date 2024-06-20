FORMER mines minister Richard Musukwa says it is laughable for the new dawn government to say Vedanta will change under their administration. And Musukwa says PF liquidated KCM to protect the asset from total collapse, wondering whether “that boy”, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe, knows that a South African bank was poised to take over the asset. During a News Diggers-organised public discussion forum in Kitwe on Monday, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo said the UPND government would ensure Vedanta fulfilled all its promises, asserting that the firm would change under their administration. But in an interview, Wednesday, Musukwa said he knew Vedanta very well and there was nothing which would change, further challenging government to publish its agreements with the firm....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.