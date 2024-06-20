FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has expressed optimism that Zambia will regain its top spot as a copper mining leader in Africa. According to a statement issued by the ministry, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said this when he met Barrick Lumwana Country Manager Anthony Malenga, who informed him that the US$2 billion Lumwana supper-pit expansion project would commence in 2025 with a workforce of approximately 2,500. “Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the policies and strategies which the Zambian government is implementing to Improve the performance of the mining sector and enhance its contribution to the economy, are sufficiently robust to help the country to regain its top spot as a copper mining leader in Africa. Dr Musokotwane said...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.