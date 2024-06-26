ZESCO has apologised for the recent extended disruptions in power supply and the absence of timely load power rationing schedules. The company has committed to publishing the load shedding timetable today. And Zesco has disclosed that one of its key interconnectors for importing power is out of service until July 1, 2024. On Monday, former mines, energy and water development minister Yamfwa Mukanga said Zesco was worsening the current load shedding situation by not communicating the power outage hours through planned schedules. In a statement, Tuesday, Zesco spokesperson Matongo Maumbi acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the absence of load shedding schedules. He said the company was committed to providing transparent updates and solutions during these challenging times. “ZESCO Limited extends...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.