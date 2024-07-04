FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia is receiving unprecedented drought response support because of the confidence that cooperating partners have in the UPND leadership. And Dr Musokotwane says the country will not be able to mobilise the needed K23.5 billion for drought mitigation. Commenting on the recently approved $207 million World Bank grant for drought response, Dr Musokotwane told News Diggers on Tuesday that cooperating partners assisting Zambia respond to the crisis had the confidence that their money would be utilised for the intended purpose. “The thing is that we are receiving unprecedented support under this period, as you have seen I will just repeat; this is free money never to be paid. There is confidence from cooperating partners that...