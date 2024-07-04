Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa (l) and Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) conferring with President Hakainde Hichilema after the official launch of the 2024 second Zambia Economic Growth forum at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 22nd February 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa (l) and Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) conferring with President Hakainde Hichilema after the official launch of the 2024 second Zambia Economic Growth forum at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 22nd February 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia is receiving unprecedented drought response support because of the confidence that cooperating partners have in the UPND leadership. And Dr Musokotwane says the country will not be able to mobilise the needed K23.5 billion for drought mitigation. Commenting on the recently approved $207 million World Bank grant for drought response, Dr Musokotwane told News Diggers on Tuesday that cooperating partners assisting Zambia respond to the crisis had the confidence that their money would be utilised for the intended purpose. “The thing is that we are receiving unprecedented support under this period, as you have seen I will just repeat; this is free money never to be paid. There is confidence from cooperating partners that...