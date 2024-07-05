THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) says it has approved a resolution plan for Investrust Bank Plc, in possession, which will be availed to the public as soon as all the modalities are finalised. BOZ Assistant Director for Communications Besnat Mwanza has disclosed that the Central Bank initiated a necessary process to implement the plan and allow clients to have access to their deposits by July 15, 2024. In a statement, Thursday, Mwanza revealed that BOZ had also concluded and approved Investrust’s statement of affairs which confirmed the bank was indeed insolvent as of April 2, 2024. “Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 73 of the Banking and Financial Services (Amendment) Act, 2020 as read together with the Banking...



