THE Zambia Revenue Authority has announced that importers of domestic solar equipment are no longer required to get a one-off waiver from the Energy Regulation Board. In a joint statement, ERB and ZRA stated that importers are simply required to sign a self-declaration form, declaring among others, that the solar equipment being imported is not for commercial purposes. The two institutions stated that the changes were aimed at facilitating faster and smoother importation of solar equipment. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) hereby notify the public of the following changes in procedures for importing solar equipment: To promote the importation of solar equipment, importers are no longer required to get a one-off waiver from ERB to...



