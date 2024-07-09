ZCCM-IH has announced that its investee company, Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL), has been issued two large scale exploration licenses for lithium and other minerals in Southern Province. ZCCM-IH says the licenses are valid for four years, adding that during this period, the company plans to conduct detailed exploration to ascertain the presence of mineable resources for various minerals. In a statement yesterday, ZCCM-IH Corporate Affairs Manager Loisa Mbatha stated that MCL intends to commence exploration as soon as possible to ascertain the presence of minerals in the licence areas. “ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) is pleased to announce that its investee company, Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL), in which it has a shareholding of 35 percent, has been issued two large...



