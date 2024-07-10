KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has signed collective agreements with five workers’ unions that cover a wide range of benefits, including a 20 percent salary increase for unionised employees. And Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has described as positive the news that Vedanta Resources has arranged US$250 million to pay KCM creditors. In a statement, Tuesday, Vedanta stated that the agreements were signed last Friday and are in effect from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025, but would be backdated to June 1, 2024. “Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), a Vedanta Resources-owned mining company, last Friday 5th July, 2024 signed collective agreements with five workers unions fostering a collaborative and productive work environment. The agreements, effective from July 1,...



