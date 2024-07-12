THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has seized goods worth K4,238,200 in the second quarter of 2024. In a statement, Wednesday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the council seized significant quantities of unfit food products which were unsafe for human consumption. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has, in the second quarter of 2024, seized significant quantities of unfit food products, unsafe for human consumption to a tune of K4,238,200.00. The unfit food products were seized due to violations of the Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019 and the Liquor Licensing Act No. 20 of 2011 of the Laws of Zambia. The violations included: expired products, poor labelling, dented, bulging, or compromised packaging, spoilage, tampering with labelling, Illicit trading,”...



