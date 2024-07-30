International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative Eric Lautier making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative Eric Lautier making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative Eric Lautier says there is need for Zambia to come up with more progressive tax policies to ensure it has the capacity to repay its debt. He says it’s important to note that Zambia’s debt is not forgiven but has just been rescheduled. When asked about Zambia’s debt restructuring progress on the sidelines of the EAZ 2024 Economic Summit, recently, Lautier observed the need for a tax system where taxpayers were able to contribute their fair share to the country’s revenue collection. “…the last aspect that we were mentioning is that for Zambia, post restructuring, to gain the capacity to service its debt, because remember, the debt is not forgiven, it has been rescheduled,...