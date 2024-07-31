VEDANTA Resources Holdings Limited (VRHL) says it has completed the disbursement of $245.75 million from the VRHL Escrow account to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) bank accounts. Meanwhile, NAPSA has refuted social media claims that the pension fund has given $250 million to Vedanta. In a statement, Monday, Vedanta stated that the $245.75 million was sourced internally from within the Vedanta group. “Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited (VRHL) is pleased to confirm that the disbursement of $245.75 million from the VRHL Escrow account to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) bank accounts in Zambia has been completed. The funding was sourced internally from within the Vedanta group. The next step is to disburse funds from KCM to creditors and employees in accordance with the...



